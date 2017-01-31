Jan 31 British water utility Severn Trent Plc
said it expected to exceed its forecast for full-year
net customer outcome delivery incentive rewards (ODI) after
strong operational performance in the third quarter.
The company, which supplies water across the UK's Midlands,
said full-year ODI would be ahead of its previous guidance of 15
million pounds ($18 million), but said there were two
unpredictable winter months still to come.
The company said it now expects to at least meet or exceed
ODI of 23.2 million pounds for the year ended March 31 on a
pretax basis at 2012/2013 prices.
Water companies are rewarded when they meet or exceed
target, and are penalised if they fail to meet targets. These
targets include timely project completions and better customer
services.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)