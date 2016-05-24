May 24 British water utility Severn Trent Plc
said on Tuesday it expected to save about 670 million
pounds ($970 million) in total expenditure between April 2015
and March 2020, as it locked in further efficiencies.
The company, which supplies water across the UK's Midlands,
said the savings are about 260 million pounds ahead of the
expenditure target imposed by the British regulator.
Severn Trent said its underlying pretax profit for the year
to March 31 fell 3.2 percent to 523 million pounds, hurt by a
decrease in regulated prices.
($1 = 0.6904 pounds)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)