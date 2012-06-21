* RPI-linked bond available to retail investors
* Will pay interest semi-annually at 1.3 pct per annum
* Will be in denominations of 100 pounds
LONDON, June 21 Severn Trent launched an
RPI-linked 10-year bond on Thursday, the first British water
company to offer retail buyers an inflation proof investment, to
help fund its 2.5 billion pound ($3.9 billion) spending plan.
Severn Trent is the latest company to turn to retail-focused
all-in-one bond issuing platforms to meet their capital funding
needs, meeting demand from investors who have fled weak euro
zone countries.
"With a large, inflation-linked, investment-driven,
regulated water utility at the heart of our group, we are well
suited for this product," chief financial officer Mike McKeon
said in a statement.
"This retail bond issue diversifies our funding sources
while also seeking to meet demand from retail investors for
inflation linked products."
The bonds will pay interest semi-annually at a real rate of
interest of 1.3 percent per annum adjusted to take account of
changes in the level of the UK Retail Prices Index. They will be
listed in London and denominated in 100 pound chunks.
Barclays and Investec have been appointed joint
lead managers of the bond issue, the company said, adding that
the bonds should be issued on July 11.
Severn Trent, rated Baa1/BBB-, has mandated the two banks to
arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting June
12.
The group was last in the bond-market with an
institution-targeted sterling bond in January, when it priced
250 million pounds of no-grow 30-year paper via Barclays,
Citigroup, HSBC and RBS.
Aside from that bond, Severn Trent has five outstanding
sterling-denominated deals, and was last in the market in
January 2009 with a 6 percent January 2018 bond.
Based on those deals and market comparables, the new issue
premium offered by the January bond was around 20-25 basis
points, bankers said at the time.