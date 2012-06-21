LONDON, June 21 British water company Severn
Trent on Thursday launched a 10-year bond available to
retail investors, to help fund its 2.5 billion pound ($3.9
billion) capital investment programme.
The bonds will pay interest semi-annually at a real rate of
interest of 1.3 percent per annum adjusted to take account of
changes in the level of the UK Retail Prices Index.
"This retail bond issue diversifies our funding sources
while also seeking to meet demand from retail investors for
inflation linked products," Chief Financial Officer Mike McKeon
said in a statement.
Barclays and Investec have been appointed joint
lead managers of the bond issue, the company said.