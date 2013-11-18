LONDON Nov 18 BT executive Liv Garfield
was named as chief executive of Severn Trent on Monday,
taking the number of women running FTSE 100 companies to four.
The 38-year-old, who has most recently spearheaded BT's 2.5
billion pound ($4 billion) super-fast broadband rollout, will
take up the new job in Spring 2014.
She joins Alison Cooper at Imperial Tobacco,
easyJet's Carolyn McCall and Angela Ahrendts at Burberry
as the fourth woman CEO in the blue-riband index.
Ahrendts is due to join Apple next year but Moya
Greene, who runs Royal Mail, may well see her newly
listed company promoted to the FTSE 100 when the index
is reviewed in December.
Garfield replaces Tony Wray who spurned three takeover bids
from a Canadian-led consortium in June. Wray became chief
executive in October 2007.
Analysts said her move was a blow for BT, where she held
several top positions including head of strategy. Shares in BT,
which said it would announce a replacement in due course,
initially fell 1 percent before recovering to be flat. Shares in
Severn Trent were down 0.2 percent.
"It has been a tough decision but I leave Openreach in
fantastic shape and have every confidence it will continue to
thrive," Garfield said.
She will be eligible for a bonus of 120 percent of her
650,000 pound salary, plus a 25 percent pension contribution.