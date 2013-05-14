* Talks at very early stage
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 14 Shares in Severn Trent
surged to all-time highs after the British water company
confirmed it had received a takeover approach from a consortium
including Borealis Infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment
Office.
The group, which said on Tuesday the consortium also
included Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, said the
approach was at an early stage and no proposal had been made.
Shares in Severn Trent, which is being advised by Rothschild
and Citi, were the top gainers on Britain's benchmark FTSE
100 index, rising as much as 18.9 percent to an all-time
high of 2,170 pence at one stage.
Britain's other two remaining listed water companies Pennon
Group and United Utilities also rose by 4.3
percent and 4.1 percent.
"United Utilities and Pennon will attract further
speculative interest," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid
Afsar. "These are cash cows, generating huge amounts of profits
and generating very good dividends, and these make attractive
targets for overseas investors."
Afsar said he would look to buy United Utilities on any dip
in the company's share price.
Under British takeover rules the consortium now has until
1600 GMT on June 11 to either make a firm offer for Severn Trent
or walk away.
Magazine Financial News had earlier reported Severn Trent
could be the target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.1 billion) offer
by Borealis, a Canadian infrastructure investor.
The consortium, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank
and RBC, had indicated it would be willing to
offer between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share for the British
utility, two sources told the magazine.
"The 'Consortium' confirm that they recently made an
approach to the Board of Severn Trent with a view to making a
proposal regarding a possible cash offer for the entire share
capital of Severn Trent," Borealis Infrastructure Management
said in a statement.
Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in
British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows
and a favourable regulatory structure.
Big investors like pension funds and insurers have been
increasingly investing in companies directly or teaming up with
partners.
"There have been endless speculations that income-hungry
funds would bid for the three remaining listed UK water
companies," analysts at brokerage Liberum said in a note on
Tuesday.
"But for a potential bid to be made in year three of the
five-year regulatory cycle is surprising, and the bidder will be
taking on considerable regulatory risk if they pay this sort of
premium at this point in the cycle."
UK water companies have regulated price controls set every
five years by the regulator, with the next one due in 2015.
Bidders can be deterred from making an approach halfway through
a cycle, given the uncertainty over the next review.
Analysts at Liberum noted that based on Severn's regulated
asset value (RAV) the implied premium of 38 percent in an offer
of 22.5-23 pounds a share would be high by historic standards.
There has been a flurry of deals in the British water sector
in recent months and years, with bankers saying past deals have
been valued at a premium of about 30 percent to the RAV.
