BRIEF-Pacific Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on April 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7
LONDON, July 17 British water company Severn Trent said it has incurred 19 million pounds ($29 million) in legal and advisory costs after it rebuffed bid approaches from a Canadian-led consortium.
The LongRiver consortium abandoned plans to bid for Severn Trent last month after the water utility spurned its multiple approaches and allowed a bid deadline to expire, disappointing hedge funds who bought its stock in anticipation that the deal would be sealed.
Severn Trent criticised the bid, which last valued it at $8.2 billion, as failing to reflect its long-term value or potential. The consortium comprised of Borealis Infrastructure , part of Canadian pension fund OMERS, a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme.
Shares in Severn Trent closed at 1746 pence on Tuesday, valuing it at 4.15 billion pounds or $6.28 billion.
In a trading update on Wednesday, Severn Trent said trading across its group was in line with its expectations and prior guidance. It said customer prices in its water business rose by 2 percent from April 1.
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment