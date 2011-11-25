* H1 underlying pretax profit 155 mln stg vs 158 mln
* Dividend up 7.7 percent to 28.04 pence
* H1 revenue 886 mln stg vs 868 mln
LONDON, NOV 25 British water company
Severn Trent reported a slightly bigger-than-expected
drop in underlying pretax profit, reflecting increased
investment in water networks and challenging conditions at its
water treatment division.
The company, which provides water and sewerage services to
over 3.7 million households and businesses in the Midlands and
mid Wales, said on Friday underlying pretax profit fell 1.9
percent to 155 million pounds, with revenue 2.1 percent higher
at 886 million pounds.
Analysts were expecting a pretax profit of 157 million
pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The difficult economic backdrop had impacted its water
services unit that provides water and waste treatment in Europe
and North America, with Italy being particularly hard hit, the
company said.
It has not been investing further in Italy, it added.
"While the fundamental long term drivers in our markets
remain strong, the first six months were a continuation of the
challenging economic and operating environments we saw in the
second half of last year," it said in reference to the services
unit.
The firm raised its interim dividend to 28.04 from 26.04
pence a year ago and remained committed to its dividend policy
of 3 percent above retail price inflation, Severn Trent chief
executive Tony Wray said in a statement.
Earlier this week, larger peer United Utilities
reported a lower profit hurt by higher capital spending, while
Pennon shares slipped on fears of a slowdown at its key
waste management unit Viridor.
Shares in Severn Trent fell 3.4 percent to 1,471 pence on
Thursday, valuing the business at just under 3.5 billion pounds.
