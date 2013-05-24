* Co said May 15 it had been approached on possible offer
* Said consortium had offered only modest premium
* Several top investors say would consider offer at 23 stg
or more
* Shares trading at 20.56 pounds
By Anjuli Davies and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, May 24 Any bid for British water company
Severn Trent Plc would have to be pitched at 23 pounds
per share or more to have any chance of success, top investors
said after an approach for the company earlier this month.
Investors said they would happily remain shareholders if no
such bid appears by a June 11 deadline set by the Takeover
Panel, citing Severn Trent's secure dividend prospects, combined
with a dearth of similar investments.
The board of the utility, which supplies 7.7 million people
with drinking water, said on May 15 it had been approached by a
consortium on a possible offer, without saying what it was
worth.
The board rejected the approach, from a group including
Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and
Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, saying it had
offered only a modest premium to the company's previous share
price.
Yet several top investors said they would be willing to
consider an offer if the consortium returned with terms priced
at around 23 pounds a share or above.
One noted a premium of a quarter or more to the value of the
company's so-called regulated asset base (RAB) - a key measure
used by regulators to determine the return the company is
allowed to earn - was reasonable.
"A 25 to 30 percent premium (to RAB) ... is not really a
high price when you're looking at the scarcity of assets out
there," a top 20 shareholder, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters.
"22 to 23 pounds may be lower than our expectations, above
23 for sure, 25 is not too high," he added.
Severn Trent shares were trading at 20.56 pounds at 1255 GMT
on Friday, having risen around 12 percent since the approach was
announced. They have risen by 30 percent so far this year
versus a 13 percent rise for Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
.
Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
the consortium had offered 10 percent above the stock's closing
price of 18.25 pounds before the approach was announced. That
would put the bid at around 20 pounds per share, valuing the
company at around 4.7 billion pounds ($7.2 bln).
TOTAL RETURN
"On the whole, this is a share that we want to own for a
very long time," another top 20 shareholder who wished to remain
anonymous told Reuters.
"It's going to give excellent total return, and on that
basis, we would want some sort of rarity premium for that kind
of asset. You'd be talking about a 25 to 30 percent premium to
regulated assets that would lead you to a price of around 23
pounds."
Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in
British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows,
inflation protection and a favourable regulatory structure.
UK water company prices are subject to regulatory review
every five years with the next one due in 2015. Bidders can be
deterred from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given
the uncertainty over the next review.
A third investor said an offer price higher than the mooted
20 pounds per share was definitely warranted, but the risk of
regulatory change could hurt Severn Trent's earnings power.
"(Severn Trent) is the kind of immensely robust business
that we like - high barriers to entry, strong returns and good
dividend flows," the shareholder said.
"The only fly in the ointment is that we are already well
into the current regulatory period and the next review is
clearly a potential threat to future returns."
Another issue is that if investors in UK water are seen to
be paying high premiums to capture typically strong returns,
regulators could conclude prices have been too high and need
adjustment.
"I don't think the regulatory review is a big issue," said a
sector banker speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The type of people buying water companies are the very
long-term investors. The isssue is you need a consortium with
deep pockets. To try and come up with a list is very hard unless
it's names we haven't thought about that no-one knows is
looking."
A deal at 23 pounds per share, or around 5.5 billion pounds,
would represent a 37 percent premium to Severn Trent's adjusted
2014 regulated asset base, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
note on May 15, well above average premiums in the sector of
between 25 and 30 percent.
"The scarcity of these assets has to be reflected. Better
keeping it at 20 then selling out," said the first investor.