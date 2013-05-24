* Co said May 15 it had been approached on possible offer

* Said consortium had offered only modest premium

* Several top investors say would consider offer at 23 stg or more

* Shares trading at 20.56 pounds

By Anjuli Davies and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, May 24 Any bid for British water company Severn Trent Plc would have to be pitched at 23 pounds per share or more to have any chance of success, top investors said after an approach for the company earlier this month.

Investors said they would happily remain shareholders if no such bid appears by a June 11 deadline set by the Takeover Panel, citing Severn Trent's secure dividend prospects, combined with a dearth of similar investments.

The board of the utility, which supplies 7.7 million people with drinking water, said on May 15 it had been approached by a consortium on a possible offer, without saying what it was worth.

The board rejected the approach, from a group including Borealis infrastructure, the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, saying it had offered only a modest premium to the company's previous share price.

Yet several top investors said they would be willing to consider an offer if the consortium returned with terms priced at around 23 pounds a share or above.

One noted a premium of a quarter or more to the value of the company's so-called regulated asset base (RAB) - a key measure used by regulators to determine the return the company is allowed to earn - was reasonable.

"A 25 to 30 percent premium (to RAB) ... is not really a high price when you're looking at the scarcity of assets out there," a top 20 shareholder, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"22 to 23 pounds may be lower than our expectations, above 23 for sure, 25 is not too high," he added.

Severn Trent shares were trading at 20.56 pounds at 1255 GMT on Friday, having risen around 12 percent since the approach was announced. They have risen by 30 percent so far this year versus a 13 percent rise for Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .

Two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters the consortium had offered 10 percent above the stock's closing price of 18.25 pounds before the approach was announced. That would put the bid at around 20 pounds per share, valuing the company at around 4.7 billion pounds ($7.2 bln).

TOTAL RETURN

"On the whole, this is a share that we want to own for a very long time," another top 20 shareholder who wished to remain anonymous told Reuters.

"It's going to give excellent total return, and on that basis, we would want some sort of rarity premium for that kind of asset. You'd be talking about a 25 to 30 percent premium to regulated assets that would lead you to a price of around 23 pounds."

Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows, inflation protection and a favourable regulatory structure.

UK water company prices are subject to regulatory review every five years with the next one due in 2015. Bidders can be deterred from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given the uncertainty over the next review.

A third investor said an offer price higher than the mooted 20 pounds per share was definitely warranted, but the risk of regulatory change could hurt Severn Trent's earnings power.

"(Severn Trent) is the kind of immensely robust business that we like - high barriers to entry, strong returns and good dividend flows," the shareholder said.

"The only fly in the ointment is that we are already well into the current regulatory period and the next review is clearly a potential threat to future returns."

Another issue is that if investors in UK water are seen to be paying high premiums to capture typically strong returns, regulators could conclude prices have been too high and need adjustment.

"I don't think the regulatory review is a big issue," said a sector banker speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The type of people buying water companies are the very long-term investors. The isssue is you need a consortium with deep pockets. To try and come up with a list is very hard unless it's names we haven't thought about that no-one knows is looking."

A deal at 23 pounds per share, or around 5.5 billion pounds, would represent a 37 percent premium to Severn Trent's adjusted 2014 regulated asset base, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note on May 15, well above average premiums in the sector of between 25 and 30 percent.

"The scarcity of these assets has to be reflected. Better keeping it at 20 then selling out," said the first investor.