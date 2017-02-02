(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW Feb 2 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core earnings jumped 32 percent from a year earlier to $528 million, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.

Russian steelmakers have suffered over the past two years as world steel prices plumbed 11-year lows and the country's economic crisis sapped domestic demand.

But the companies now expect a stronger 2017 as Russia's economy improves, buoyed by higher oil prices, and as higher steel prices support profits.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $520 million.

Severstal, controlled by Alexei Mordashov, one of Russia's richest men, said revenue increased 18 percent year-on-year to $1.65 billion. It reported a net profit of $313 million, versus a loss of $114 in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusting for non-cash items, including forex gains, Severstal said it would have made an underlying net profit of $293 million.

It said Russian steel demand fell by 4-6 percent in 2016 but expects the domestic market to recover this year.

"We expect further fundamental stabilisation of the global steel and steel-related commodity markets to continue in 2017," Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev said in a statement.

Severstal said on Wednesday its board had recommended a dividend payment of 27.73 roubles per share for the fourth quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kulichenko told reporters on a conference call on Thursday that the company had no plans to change its policy of paying half of net profit in dividends as long as its net debt to EBITDA ratio was less than one.

Kulichenko said the company aimed to keep the ratio at between 0.5 and 0.7 this year. Severstal was also studying the possibility of issuing Eurobonds in 2017, following on the heels of Russian metals companies Rusal and Polyus, he said.

Severstal plans to invest around 43 billion roubles ($714.13 million) in its business in 2017. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)