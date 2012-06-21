MOSCOW, June 21 Russian steel giant Severstal said on Thursday it had approved a plan to issue a bond of up to 80 billion roubles ($2.43 billion), primarily in order to refinance debt.

The company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in April its gross debt stood at $5.98 billion at the end of 2011, down from $6.03 billion the previous year.

($1 = 32.9812 Russian roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)