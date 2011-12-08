MOSCOW Dec 8 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steelmaker, said it expects capital expenditures to reach about $1.7 billion next year, after saying in June it targeted 2011 capex at $2 billion.

"Our business plan approval will happen by the end of December, but you can expect it to be in the range of 1.7 billion (dollars) excluding Nord Gold," chief financial officer Alexei Kulichenko told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

Earlier Severstal reported third-quarter net profit of $429 million, down from $602 million in the second quarter and missing expectations of $477 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, due to $266 million of forex losses on the weaker rouble. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)