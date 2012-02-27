MOSCOW Feb 27 Severstal, Russia's second
largest steelmaker, said on Monday it plans to invest $1.7
billion in its assets this year, confirming the figure it stated
in December.
The company also said the amount was in line with its 2011
capex excluding the Nord Gold mining unit, which is
now an independent company.
The group is also eyeing new opportunities.
"We will also continue to search and analyze new investment
opportunities, which will help us to achieve the company's key
strategic goal of being one of the global industry leaders by
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation)," chief financial officer Alexei Kulichenko said
in a statement.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, will
invest $905 million at its Russian steel assets, with some of
the total used to fund a mini-mill in the Saratov region.
It will also invest $659 million at its Severstal Resources
unit, which includes coal and iron ore mines in Russia and
abroad.
Capex at its North American steel mills will be about $104
million.