MOSCOW, Feb 29 - Severstal, Russia's second
largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that it will buy back 170
million shares at 390 roubles ($13.43) per share in order to
cancel them following the separation of its Nord Gold
mining asset.
The buyback, worth about $2.28 billion, is necessary because
Severstal's Lybica Holding obtained 193 million Severstal
treasury shares as part of the Nord Gold separation, and the
steelmaker wants to cancel 170 million of them.
However, the buyback offer is open to all shareholders and
acceptances will be pro-rated.
Alexei Mordashov, who controls both Severstal and Nord Gold,
will not receive any cash payment through the buyback.
"Lybica will tender all of its Severstal shares (including
GDR) into the offer. These would suffice to satisfy the Offer in
full," Severstal said in a statement.
"To the extent that Alexei Mordashov, Severstal's CEO and
majority shareholder, participates in the offer, directly or
indirectly, he has committed to transfer all of his pro rata
allocation rights in favour of Lybica."