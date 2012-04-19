* Q4 net profit $463 mln, beats poll forecast $391 mln
* Q4 EBITDA $767 mln, poll forecast $749 mln
* Q4 revenue $3.73 bln, poll forecast $3.77 bln
* Shares up 5.5 percent in Moscow
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, April 19 Russian steelmaker Severstal
outshone its peers with a better-than-expected fourth
quarter net profit of $463 million, rewarded for a major
reorganisation of its U.S. assets last year.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company,
controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, to post profit of
$391 million, down from $429 million in the July-September
period.
Shares of Russia's second-largest producer closed up 5.5
percent at 402.5 roubles, outperforming the overall MICEX index
which finished off 0.01 percent at 1496.44.
Raiffeisen analyst Iryna Trygub-Kainz said several factors
inspired investor buying.
"(It was) driven by the company's liquidity position, its
strong balance sheet and the surprise at the bottom line," she
said.
Soft global steel prices are pushing up debt ratios for most
Russian producers but Severstal bucked the trend, finishing the
year with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1.
Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer,
have posted largely disappointing fourth quarter figures on weak
prices as well as the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts
the export-oriented sector.
Several producers missed expectations, including top
producer Evraz and number four Novolipetsk Steel
.
Number three producer Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
reported a net loss of $67 million for the
October-December period on Wednesday.
Last year's sale of underperforming mills in Ohio, Maryland
and West Virginia was the key to Severstal's success.
"During the year we focused our portfolio by selling three
underperforming assets in the US and deciding to
separate our gold business to become a pure steel and steel
related mining company," Mordashov said in a statement.
The company did not provide any 2012 financial guidance, but
said that steel prices could fluctuate throughout the year.
"We expect global steel prices to remain firm until the
summer period, when some price correction may occur due to steel
production ramp-up and real demand deceleration," the company
said in a statement.
"We anticipate price upturn to return after the summer due
to demand revival."
Severstal's fourth-quarter earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $767
million, above the $749 million forecast and down from $1.02
billion in the third quarter.
Revenue in the period reached $3.73 billion, less than the
$3.77 billion forecast and also below the $4.52 billion third
quarter result.
The company's gross debt stood at $5.98 billion at the end
of 2011, down from $6.03 billion at the end of the previous
year.
It also has $1.86 billion of cash and short-term deposits,
more than enough to cover the $1.09 billion in maturities due
this year. ($1=29.4850 Russian roubles)