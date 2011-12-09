* Nord Gold sees '11 output 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Earlier guidance was 800,000-840,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Co sees 2012 output 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces

* London listing by end of next month planned

MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russian steelmaker Severstal's Nord Gold mining unit cut its 2011 output guidance by at least 5.6 percent, calling into question its ability to meet targets ahead of a planned London listing.

"The question is whether it is a recurring problem, or a one off," Uralsib analyst Valentina Bogomolova said.

"In our view, 2012 will be a key year for performance. In case they significantly miss their own guidance it will be very negative."

The company said on Friday it now expected annual output to reach 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces, down from its earlier 800,000-840,000 ounces forecast, as its African assets underperformed during the rainy season.

"This has been another quarter of strong performance for Nord Gold, even though not all production potential has been captured due to the wet season and related logistical interruptions in Africa," Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski said in a statement.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, plans to spin off the company by the end of next month and possibly place global depository receipts (GDRs) in London after cancelling its listing plans earlier this year.

If Severstal shareholders take up the offer and more than 5 percent of the gold unit's share capital ends up in the hands of minority investors, Nord Gold will apply to list global depositary receipts in London.

Analysts said they expect the GDR listing to proceed.

"There is a 90 percent chance of it going ahead," Alfa Bank analyst Barry Ehrlich said. "In my mind there is also a 5 percent chance of a legal technicality coming up and causing a delay as well as a 5 percent chance that it will become a private company."

If less than 5 percent of the shares are exchanged, Nord Gold is expected to become a private company held by Mordashov, who has an $18.5 billion fortune according to Forbes magazine.

He had hoped to raise $1.5 billion via a London flotation of Nord Gold earlier this year, but it pulled these plans in February.

Severstal's shares were down 3.2 percent at 1227 GMT, in line with the broad MICEX, which was down 3.3 percent.

ATTRACTIVELY PRICED

Ehrlich, who does not separately publish estimates for Nord Gold, roughly estimates that the company will achieve 2012 EBITDA of about $700 million at a gold price of $1,700 per ounce. The company is valued at $2.4 billion based on the exchange terms and yesterday's closing stock price.

"It's 3.4 times forward EBITDA. This is lower than the typical multiple gold juniors trade at. So I expect most shareholders that can participate, will. The ones that didn't want it (the gold business) have probably sold (Severstal)."

Spot gold currently trades around $1,709 per ounce.

Nord Gold's Zelinski said on Friday that the company expects to achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of $550 million to $600 million this year.

The chief executive also said that Nord Gold sees 2012 capital expenditures of $450 million to $475 million, compared with $320 million this year.

The miner, which has assets in Russia, Kazakhstan and West Africa, also said it planned to produce 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces next year and achieve 1 million ounces of output in 2013.

It is investing heavily in the Bissa project in Burkina Faso, that it hopes to bring online in the first half of 2013.

Bissa is expected to yield 93,000 ounces in 2013 and 161,000 ounces in 2014, according to the GDR prospectus.

It has resources of about 2.9 million ounces of gold.

Nord Gold is also developing the Gross project in the Russian Republic of Yakutia (Sakha).

It is expected to produce 61,000 ounces in 2013 and 110,000 in 2014. The project's resources total about 5.7 million ounces of gold.

Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, produced 1.39 million ounces of gold in 2010.