MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian steelmaker Severstal's Nord Gold mining unit on Friday cut its output guidance for 2011 to 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces from 800,000-840,000 after its African assets underperformed during the rainy season.

The company, which Severstal is spinning off into a separate entity, also said it plans to produce 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces next year and achieve 1 million ounces of output in 2013. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)