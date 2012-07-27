UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto prices tender offer for $781 mln notes
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
MOSCOW, July 27 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steel producer, said on Friday that second-quarter crude steel output amounted to 3.80 million tonnes, down 5 percent from the previous quarter.
First-half output rose 4 percent, year-on-year, to 7.8 million tonnes, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
