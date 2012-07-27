MOSCOW, July 27 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steel producer, said on Friday that second-quarter crude steel output amounted to 3.80 million tonnes, down 5 percent from the previous quarter.

First-half output rose 4 percent, year-on-year, to 7.8 million tonnes, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)