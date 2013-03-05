* Posts $150 mln Q4 net loss vs forecasts of $50 mln profit

* Sees "modest" 2-3 pct growth in global steel market in 2013

* Debt-to-earnings ratio rises above target to 1.9 in Q4 (Recasts lead, adds details on earnings, debt, analyst comment)

By Alessandra Prentice

MOSCOW, March 5 Severstal, Russia's second biggest steel producer, turned in a surprise $150 million loss in the fourth quarter as weak demand and prices hurt profit margins, but said it saw signs of a small recovery on the global steel market.

Steelmakers across the world have been struggling to cope with weak prices as a growth slowdown in China and Europe's debt crisis hit construction and industrial production.

A cyclical downturn has hit the net worth of Severstal's main shareholder, Alexei Mordashov, who slid to 11th place from third in the latest annual rich-list rankings by Forbes magazine with a reduced fortune of $12.8 billion.

"We see some recovery ... and we expect growth of the overall global steel market, but it will be relatively modest at around 2-3 percent," said Mordashov, who is also Severstal's CEO, on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Despite the negative earnings surprise, Severstal shares gained 0.7 percent but are still down by more than 40 percent since peaking in early 2011.

Increased infrastructure spending in Russia, which is hosting the next Winter Olympics and the 2018 soccer World Cup, could buoy the local market - as could gas export monopoly Gazprom's plans to expand its gas pipelines network.

"There are big hopes for 2013 being a turn-around year for the global economy, but the outlook is still very opaque and I wouldn't expect anything spectacular," said Sergey Donskoy, an analyst at Societe Generale in Moscow.

"The one significant thing that could happen towards the end of the year is a possible uplift in demand for large-diameter pipes from Gazprom."

On a conference call, executives said flagging prices were the main driver behind Severstal's fourth quarter loss.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post fourth-quarter net profit of $50 million, down from $329 million in the previous quarter.

The company said its core earnings, or EBITDA, fell 36 percent to $347 million in the final quarter of 2012 partly due to higher costs after a change in the maintenance schedule at iron ore mines.

As a result, Severstal's debt-to-EBITDA ratio, a gauge of its ability to service its debts, rose to 1.9 by the end of the fourth quarter, the company said.

Severstal said it would monitor debt levels with a view to return the ratio to its 1.5 debt-to-EBITDA target level. (Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)