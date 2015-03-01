BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 1 Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) has raised a $500 million syndicated Islamic loan which will be used to fund its infrastructure and expansion plans in the emirate, one of seven in the United Arab Emirates.
The new five-year facility was structured and arranged by Kuwait Finance House and GIB Capital. They were joined by Gulf International Bank, ABC Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Barwa Bank as mandated lead arrangers, Kuwait Finance House said in a statement.
The transaction is guaranteed by the Government of Sharjah. SEWA has exclusive rights of providing water, electricity and natural gas in the Emirate of Sharjah and was established as per a decree issued in March 1995.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.