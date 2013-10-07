By Ari Rabinovitch
| SAFED, Israel
SAFED, Israel Oct 7 Israeli firm Applied
CleanTech has developed a sewage mining system that picks out
and recycles useful fibers from raw urban and industrial
wastewater, increasing the efficiency of treatment plants and
reducing the amount of unwanted sludge.
The company's first commercial system, housed in a
17-tonne-shipping container, sits beneath the hillside town of
Safed in northern Israel and sifts through sewage before it
enters the municipal treatment centre.
At the end of its conveyor belt, the device spits out
pellets made from cellulose fibers, which are found in many
discarded items, like baby wipes or fruits and vegetables, said
chief executive Refael Aharon.
The wastewater from Safed is stained dark brown from runoff
of a nearby coffee factory. The fiber-rich coffee beans are a
windfall for Applied CleanTech's system.
The material in the pellets feels like the lint that gathers
in a clothes dryer and is completely sterile, Aharon said.
It has a number of purposes. Aharon's business cards are
made from recycled paper that in part came from the fibers. The
pellets from Safed are mostly sold as an alternative combustion
source.
The sewage then flows into the main wastewater plant for a
more complete treatment. One of the plant's final by-products is
called sludge, a semi-liquid waste that is often used as
fertiliser, but can also be hazardous and is costly to dispose.
"Our system saves sewage treatment plants 20 to 30 percent
of operational costs. The plant will consume less electricity,
need fewer chemicals, and at the end it will have significantly
less sludge," Aharon said.
A unit that can serve a town of 25,000 to 30,000 people
costs in Israel about 2.5 million shekels ($700,000).
A handful of cities, in Israel and abroad, have already
ordered Applied CleanTech's technology, Aharon said, and he
expects about 10 more orders for 2014.
One of the company's investors is Boston-based venture
capital firm Saturn Partners.