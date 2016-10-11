(Adds detail, context)
ABU DHABI Oct 11 State-owned Abu Dhabi Airports
Co will invest in redeveloping the international airport at Mahe
in the Seychelles as the Indian Ocean country expands its
aviation and tourism sectors, officials said on Tuesday.
"Our aim is to help to deliver an updated passenger terminal
operating to the highest international standards," Abu Dhabi
Airports chairman Ali Majed al Mansoori told reporters, without
giving details.
The Seychelles signed an agreement for the redevelopment
with Abu Dhabi Airports and further talks will decide specifics
of the project, said Joel Morgan, the Seychelles' Minister for
Foreign Affairs and Transport.
Abu Dhabi has a number of investments in the Seychelles; its
carrier Etihad Airways owns a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles
while the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Abu Dhabi's Masdar
have invested in renewable energy projects there.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)