VICTORIA, April 4 A U.S. drone crash-landed at
the Seychelles main airport and careered into the ocean on
Wednesday, the second remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper aircraft to
crash on the Indian Ocean archipelago in four months.
The Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said the
aircraft had technical problems soon after taking off and tried
to land at Seychelles International Airport on the main island
of Mahe.
"It touched down on the runway and bounced a few times
before ending (in) the sea at the extreme southern end of the
runway," the SCAA said in a statement.
A Reuters witness said police prevented reporters from
entering a public area next to the end of the runway.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. embassy and it
was not clear what the drone's mission had been.
A classified U.S. diplomatic cable dated 2009 showed that
unmanned aircraft carried out missions over Somalia and the Horn
of Africa from the Seychelles. Local officials say drones based
in the archipelago are also tracking pirates in regional waters.
