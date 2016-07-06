* Tracing ownership vital to combat money laundering
* Central registry seen making any investigations easier
By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, July 6 Seychelles will legislate this
year for a central registry to record ownership of offshore
companies, a move to meet new international standards that seek
to counter money laundering, the finance minister said.
In Seychelles, as in many other offshore financial centres,
individual corporate agents hold details on ownership of the
thousands of offshore firms, known as International Business
Companies (IBCs), registered on the Indian Ocean archipelago.
Experts say this can add to the complications facing any
investigator seeking to trace ownership, even though agents are
required to hand over details at the request of the authorities.
The Financial Action Task Force, a global body that
recommends policies to combat money laundering and corruption,
has called for nations to make it easier to trace beneficial
owners. A central registry is one such step.
Finance Minister Jean Paul Adam told Reuters legislation had
been drafted "that makes provision for registry of beneficial
ownership" that would go before the National Assembly, or
parliament.
"The legislation will be passed before the end of this
year," he said, adding that other changes to laws covering all
companies in Seychelles, not just IBCs, were also going ahead.
"We want any company that establishes itself in Seychelles
to feel confident that it is ... operating in an environment
that offers world-class compliance and regulation," the minister
said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
The Seychelles has sought to reduce its reliance on tourism
by promoting itself as a financial services centre, offering a
low-tax environment for companies registered on its territory.
According to OECD ratings in 2014 on compliance on
transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes,
Seychelles is listed as "Largely Compliant", the same rating as
jurisdictions such as Britain and Singapore. Britain said last
year it would set up a central register by June 2016.
Executives in the Seychelles offshore industry say that
since 1994 about 140,000 firms have been incorporated on the
archipelago, which has fewer than 100,000 inhabitants.
But many firms have been struck off since then, they say,
either at the request of owners or for failing to pay fees.
The financial services business now accounts for about 5
percent of Seychelles gross domestic product, compared with more
than 30 percent for tourism and 10 percent for fisheries.
The minister said financial services would grow but the
focus would shift from incorporating companies to more
value-added business, such as setting up investment vehicles to
channel funds from Asia to Africa.
"The future should very much be about being a gateway
between Asia and Africa," he said, adding that Seychelles was
focused on "moderate growth" in the industry to ensure standards
and regulations kept pace.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)