VICTORIA Dec 4 Seychelles' economy will grow an
estimated 3 percent in 2013 from 2.7 percent this year while
inflation will remain a "challenge", Finance Minister Pierre
Laporte said in his 2013 budget reading on Tuesday.
"We remain cautious of the downside risks to the forecasts
since, as we have said repeatedly, our economy remains
vulnerable to external developments," Laporte told parliament.
Inflation would slow to around 5 percent next
year from the 7.6 percent recorded in October. Tourism, the
Indian Ocean archipelago's main economic driver, would grow 3
percent in 2013, he said.
(Reporting by Geore Thande; Editing by Richard Lough)