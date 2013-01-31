VICTORIA Jan 31 Seychelles' economy is seen growing by an average 3 percent this year from an estimated 2.7 percent last year, helped by its tourism sector and ventures into new markets away from its main ones in Europe, while inflation is expected to slow, the International Monetary Fund said.

"Growth is forecast to average around 3 percent, as tourism continues to diversify into nontraditional markets, and inflation is expected to return to low single digits," the IMF said in its latest staff report on Seychelles, released late on Wednesday. (Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Christopher Wilson)