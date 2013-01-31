* Tourism resilient, moves from traditional European markets
* Inflation to slow in 2013
(Adds details, background)
VICTORIA Jan 31 The Seychelles is recovering steadily from a
financial crisis which forced it to restructure its debt, but it still faces
challenges to shore up its ability to resist external shocks, the International
Monetary Fund said in a report released late on Wednesday.
The Indian Ocean archipelago has undertaken a raft of reforms to liberalise
its once highly-controlled economy after it defaulted on a eurobond interest
payment in an acute balance of payments crisis sparked by the global financial
turmoil of 2008.
The IMF's latest staff report signed up to government forecasts that the
economy would accelerate to 3 percent growth this year from an estimated 2.7
percent last year, driven by the tourism sector venturing into new markets away
from its main ones in Europe, and said inflation would also slow.
"Growth is forecast to average around 3 percent, as tourism continues to
diversify into nontraditional markets, and inflation is expected to return to
low single digits," the latest staff report on the islands said.
But it also pointed to a deterioration in the balance of payments, listing
factors including the end of Air Seychelles direct flights to Europe as well as
a sustained rise in imports of merchandise that has only been offset by a rise
in international aid.
"Monetary tightening is gradually bringing down inflation emanating from
higher energy prices and exchange rate depreciation in the first half of the
year, although the external position is somewhat tenuous," it said.
"The largest risks to the economic outlook and program performance are
external, comprising factors leading to a decline in tourism receipts and/or
FDI," the Fund said.
It forecast inflation to slow to 4.1 percent by the end of 2013 after it
fell to 5.8 percent in December from 6.2 percent a month earlier.
Increased use of bandwidth from a transoceanic fibre optic cable it
connected to in August should also provide a boost to growth in the medium term,
the Fund said.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Patrick Graham)