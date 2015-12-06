By George Thande
VICTORIA
VICTORIA Dec 6 The Seychelles will go into a
presidential election runoff on Dec. 16 after all the six
candidates in the first round failed to secure a 50 percent
share of the vote, the chairman of the electoral commission said
on Sunday.
The Indian Ocean archipelago nation of 115 islands and
93,000 people went to the polls to pick a new president on Dec.
3 in the three-day vote.
The incumbent President James Michel, 71, won 47.76 percent
of the 62,004 votes that were cast, while his closest
challenger, Wavel Ramkalawan, a 54-year old Anglican priest,
scored 33.93 percent.
"We will have to go into a second round," said Hendrick
Gappy, the chairman of the Seychelles Electoral Commission.
Michel, who touted his economic credentials during the
campaigns, said the result showed his Parti Lepep, or People's
Party in Creole, was still dominant.
"We got more votes than any other party. We missed by only
two percent. We are ready for the second round," he said.
The economy, which relies on tourism but also has expanding
fisheries and financial services industries, is forecast to
expand by more than 4 percent in 2015, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
Ramkalawan, who ran on a Seychelles National Party ticket,
thanked his voters for helping force a second round for the
first time ever.
"The opposition has more supporters. Michel, we will come
after you as the army of the opposition," he said.
Opposition supporters poured into the streets of the capital
waving green flags, joining those of Michel who drove vehicles
draped with red flags. Both sides viewed the results as
favouring them.
Voters said new entrants had drawn away support from the
country's two main political blocs, resulting in the need to go
to a runoff.
"The newcomers in the presidential race took votes from the
two traditional runners," said Emmanuel Guy, a voter, who waited
outside the counting hall all night waiting for the announcement
of the results. He did not say who he voted for.
Patrick Pillay, a former minister in Michel's cabinet,
secured 14.19 percent of the vote. Voter turnout at 87.40
percent was one of the highest seen in the Seychelles.
The vote echoed debate in many African nations on the
mainland about leadership term limits.
Ramkalawan and his party said no president should serve
three terms, currently allowed by the constitution.
Michel, who has served for two terms, was part of a group
that seized power in a bloodless coup in 1977. His party has won
elections since 1993 when multi-party politics resumed and it
has been in power for 38 years.
