By George Thande

VICTORIA, March 7 Seychelles' president on Wednesday appointed the Indian Ocean archipelago's central bank governor, Pierre Laporte, to the position of the country's finance minister replacing Danny Faure during a cabinet reshuffle.

Laporte, who has previously worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), takes the helm at the finance ministry in a country that depends heavily on tourism, which accounts for 25.5 percent of gross domestic product, and its fishing industry.

Speaking shortly after his appointment, Laporte told Reuters the economy was expected to fare far worse than had been predicted.

The IMF on Feb. 7 revised down its growth forecast for the Seychelles' economy in 2012 to 4 percent from 4.7 percent, citing a slowdown in tourism due to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Growth was expected at 4 percent, but tourism is not doing so well and with uncertain oil prices and the Europe crisis it could drop to 3 percent," he told Reuters.

"Some public enterprises such as the petroleum company (Seychelles Petroleum Company) are not doing so well, and this could eat into the budget."

Gross domestic product is expected to have grown 5 percent in 2011 after expanding 6.7 percent in 2010.

Laporte was named as central bank governor in November 2008.

In what appears to be a smooth cabinet transition, Seychelles President James Michel said Faure, who is also the country's vice president, would have an even wider mandate in his role as vice president.

Faure took over the finance ministry portfolio from Michel in November 2008, and was in charge when the country introduced economic reforms after Seychelles defaulted on an interest payment on its 2011 Eurobond, highlighting an acute balance of payments crisis. This triggered a raft of fiscal and monetary reforms to liberalize the once state-controlled economy in late 2008.

The impact of the global financial crisis and decades of unsustainable spending had left Seychelles close to collapse.

Faure will retain his post as vice president, the statement announcing the cabinet changes said.

"The vice president will have a bigger hand in managing the new Seychelles," said Michel in a statement. (Writing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)