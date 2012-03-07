BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development approves to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
VICTORIA, March 7 Seychelles president on Wednesday appointed the Indian Ocean archipelago's central bank governor to the position of the country's finance minister replacing Danny Faure.
Seychelles depends heavily on tourism, which accounts for 25.5 percent of gross domestic product, and the fishing industry. (Reporting by George Thande; Editing by James Macharia)
NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.