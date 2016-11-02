By George Thande
| VICTORIA
VICTORIA Nov 2 A former World Bank director
became the new finance minister for Seychelles on Wednesday, at
a time when the Indian Ocean island nation is seeking to bolster
its status as a financial services hub.
Peter Larose's appointment was part of a cabinet reshuffle
following former president James Michel's resignation last
month, after the opposition won a majority in parliament for the
first time in the country's history. The former vice president,
Danny Faure, took over the remainder of Michel's five-year term.
Larose is a former general manager at the Central Bank of
Seychelles, and has previously advised the Ministry of Finance,
according to his profile on the World Bank website.
He has a doctorate in commercial banking and an MBA in
international banking and finance from the University of
Birmingham.
The reshuffle was announced by State House this weekend.
Seychelles, a string of white-sand islands, has
traditionally relied on fishing and tourism as its main
industries but is trying to reinvent itself as a financial
services hub, offering stability, low taxation and clear
regulation.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams)