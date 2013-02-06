VICTORIA Feb 6 Seychelles' year-on-year
inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in January from
5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Wednesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in January.
Fish prices increased by 0.2 percent in January compared with
a rise of 0.3 percent in December, while other food prices rose
by 0.8 percent compared with a rise of 0.4 percent the month
before, the bureau said in a statement.
The two categories make up 28.8 percent of the basket of
goods used to measure prices changes.
In the other food category, the main price increases were in
vegetables, which rose 2.3 percent, non-alcoholic beverages
increased by 1.6 percent and sugar, jam, honey and confectionery
were up by 1.2 percent.
In the non-food items, the main increases during the month
were in the price of education up 7.9 percent and transport up
1.0 percent, compared with December, the bureau added.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough)