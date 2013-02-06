VICTORIA Feb 6 Seychelles' year-on-year inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in January from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in January.

Fish prices increased by 0.2 percent in January compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in December, while other food prices rose by 0.8 percent compared with a rise of 0.4 percent the month before, the bureau said in a statement.

The two categories make up 28.8 percent of the basket of goods used to measure prices changes.

In the other food category, the main price increases were in vegetables, which rose 2.3 percent, non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.6 percent and sugar, jam, honey and confectionery were up by 1.2 percent.

In the non-food items, the main increases during the month were in the price of education up 7.9 percent and transport up 1.0 percent, compared with December, the bureau added.

