By George Thande
| VICTORIA, July 5
VICTORIA, July 5 Seychelles' vital fishing
industry is starting to recover after international anti-piracy
efforts and boats carrying armed guards deterred attacks by
Somali pirates, Natural Resources and Industry Minister Peter
Sinon said on Thursday.
The Indian Ocean islands' economy depends on tuna exports
and tourism, both badly hurt after pirate attacks sent foreign
fishing boats out of its waters in 2010.
"The boats which had stopped fishing in our waters when
piracy was at its peak are now coming back. We are once again
doing a lot of bunkering for them," Sinon said.
Port sources said the number of boats entering Port Victoria
slumped to 60 a year at the height of the crisis. It would
receive that number in a single month at peak times.
"Before piracy there were so many more ships because we had
Korean and Japanese ships as well, now we do not," a port source
said. Port officials said about 40 Taiwanese and Spanish tuna
ships of 1,000-tonne capacity called at Port Victoria in June.
At the height of the crisis, fish supplies to local hotels
dried up because local boat owners feared going to sea. Two
Seychelles fishermen seized in 2011 are still being held captive
in Somalia.
Sinon said construction of a $4-million port, put on hold
due to the lull in fishing, would start soon.
It has been nearly a year since the last tuna ship flying
the country's flag was attacked, Sinon said, putting the
improvement in maritime security down to international
anti-piracy efforts and more boats carrying armed guards.
"The security personnel we have put on board the vessels
have also been a very effective deterrent," Sinon said.
(Editing By Drazen Jorgic and Janet Lawrence)