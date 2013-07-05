VICTORIA, July 5 Tourism earnings in the
Seychelles rose by 17 percent to 3 billion rupees ($250.83
million), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
Tourism is the Indian Ocean archipelago's mainstay and
earnings growth from the sector accelerated from 5 percent the
previous year despite a slowdown in the number of visitors.
Visitor arrivals grew 7 percent in 2012 to 208,034, slowing
from an 11 percent increase in 2011, the statistics office said.
While the bulk of visitors last year came from the
traditional European market there was little growth. Arrivals
from Asia increased at a faster rate with many coming from
China.
Seychelles is a popular holiday destination, famed for its
azure waters, white beaches and luxury spas. However, the
slowdown in European economies has weighed heavily on tourism
and the government is looking to develop new Asian markets.
The country forecasts modest growth in tourism of 3 percent
this year.
The sector has struggled to grow as the euro zone debt
crisis has hit European travellers, while the Seychelles is
vulnerable to volatility in global food and fuel prices.
Seychelles economic growth is expected to reach 3 percent in
2013 while inflation has slowed to 3.6 percent.
($1 = 11.9601 Seychelles rupees)
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)