Feb 6 Cantor Fitzgerald is in advanced talks to
buy brokerage firm Seymour Pierce, the Financial Times reported
on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Talks between the financial services firm and Seymour Pierce
were continuing late into the night on Wednesday, FT reported.
The small-cap broker has been urgently seeking funds
elsewhere after UK's Financial Services Authority blocked an
investment from Denis Gorbunenko, a Ukrainian businessman.
The Financial Times reported Seymour Pierce had recently
approached rivals such as N+1 Singer and Panmure Gordon and
outside investors, but that Cantor is poised to buy the
brokerage.
Seymour Pierce could not be reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)