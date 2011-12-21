* Seymour Pierce fined 400,000 stg for AIM failings
* Advisor fined for two separate breaches
* Seymour Pierce accepts findings, changed procedures -CEO
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Dec 21 British investment bank
Seymour Pierce was fined a record amount on Wednesday for twice
falling short of the required standards for advising clients
listed on London's junior stock market.
The company was fined 400,000 pounds ($627,700) for the
breaches, said AIM, the London Stock Exchange's market
for junior companies.
That was almost double the previous highest fine for an AIM
adviser. Half of the fine will be suspended, depending on
whether the firm violates rules again in the next two years.
Seymour Pierce, which specializes in advising small and
mid-cap companies, was not quick enough to advise one of its
clients to announce that it was running low on working capital
and could be in danger of not meeting its obligations, said the
AIM Disciplinary Committee (ADC).
"Seymour Pierce had limited visibility of the working
capital of the AIM Company and relied almost solely on the
(company)'s confirmations that the working capital constraints
were a temporary issue," the ADC said. It occurred between early
2010 and early 2011, the ADC said.
In a separate case in late 2010, Seymour Pierce did not
properly check one of the proposed directors of a company
applying to be listed on AIM, despite his corporate record
repeatedly raising reputational concerns, the ADC said.
The companies involved were not named.
Seymour Pierce Chief Executive Phillip Wale said the bank
agreed with the findings and accepted the sanctions.
"There have been significant management, cultural, and
procedural changes at Seymour Pierce as a result of this
investigation," Wale said. "We are confident that our systems
and procedures are now of the highest standard."