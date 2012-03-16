* Seymour Pierce declines to comment

* Potential investors are from overseas - source

* Tough conditions spurring consolidation among UK brokers

LONDON, March 16 Seymour Pierce, a British investment bank which recently ended merger talks, is in talks with several potential investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as tough market conditions spur consolidation among smaller stockbrokers.

"They are holding discussions with a number of potential strategic investors," the source said on Friday, adding they were from overseas.

Seymour Pierce, owned by its staff following a management buyout in 2003, declined to comment on the matter.

While Seymour Pierce had ended 40 million pound ($63 million) merger talks with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group, it has still been seen as a possible bid target - other small investment banks have been taken over in the tough climate.

Investment banks have seen less business come through in the way of flotations or mergers and takeovers due to the global economic weakness, and smaller ones have found it harder to deal with increasing regulatory costs than bigger rivals.

"The big question for the industry is how it will consistently generate a return on equity above the average cost of capital. This is a very tough ask in the current environment and the challenge for management will be to continue driving down costs to match reduced revenue levels," said Bill Michael, head of UK financial services, at accountancy firm KPMG.

Hoare Govett was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to American investment bank Jefferies while last year Investec bought British investment bank Evolution.

Earlier this week, stockbroker Cenkos Securities reported a drop in full-year profit and cut its dividend, highlighting the difficulties faced by many in its sector.

Stockbroker Alexander David said in February it expected to report a full-year loss while rival Daniel Stewart reported a first-half loss in December.

In December, Seymour Pierce was fined 400,000 pounds ($627,000) by London's junior AIM stock market for falling short of the required standards for advising clients.

Recent deals which Seymour Pierce has worked on include raising 3.3 million pounds for high-tech manufacturing company Cap-XX Ltd and raising 2.75 million pounds for Domino's Pizza stores operator DP Poland.