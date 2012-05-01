LONDON May 1 British investment bank Seymour
Pierce named Tom Forcier as its new chief executive, after its
previous CEO Phillip Wale jumped ship to join rival Panmure
Gordon.
Forcier himself left Panmure Gordon last year to join
Seymour Pierce, and he is currently the company's head of
compliance. He also had a spell working at investment bank
Lazard.
Seymour Pierce also said Rick Thompson would join from
Religare Capital Markets to head its own capital markets
division.
Seymour Pierce has been the subject of bid speculation,
after it ended 40 million pound ($64.95 million) merger talks
with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group in
2011.
It said last month that talks with potential new investors
were progressing well.