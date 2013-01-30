JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South Africa's first black
billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, on Wednesday said he has signed up
for the Giving Pledge, becoming the first African to join some
of the world's wealthiest people in donating vast sums of
personal wealth to the poor.
Mining magnate Motsepe, with assets estimated by Forbes
magazine of $2.65 billion, said he is making the pledge to
benefit the millions of South Africans who have seen little gain
in their personal fortunes since white-minority rule ended in
1994.
The Giving Pledge is a philanthropic initiative started by
U.S. billionaire Warren Buffet along with Bill and Melinda Gates
that has recruited nearly 100 billionaires, mostly Americans,
who have pledged to donate the majority of their wealth to
charity.
Motsepe, founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow
Minerals, did not say exactly how much he will donate
but he "will contribute at least half of the funds generated by
our family assets to the Motsepe Foundation."
Motsepe, along with his wife, told a news conference most of
their donations will be used to bolster education and health in
South Africa - the continent's richest economy blighted by mass
poverty and some of the world's highest rates of income
disparity.
"We recognise the huge responsibility and duty that the
Motsepe family has to the poor," said Motsepe, adding he would
push other wealthy South Africans to follow suit.
