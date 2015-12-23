HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong's securities market
regulator said it had suspended a former employee of broker BTIG
for receiving a customer order over a messaging service, which
breached the firm's internal communication policies.
The regulator also said it found that the former employee,
Fabiano Hugues Joseph Mascolo, had violated the regulator's code
of conduct by facilitating the personal trades of a friend by
allowing this person to use his personal securities account
between April 2010 to September 2013.
BTIG, a global financial services firm that specialises in
institutional trading and brokerage, informed the SFC about the
breach of its internal rules after learning that Mascolo had
received a buy order from a U.S. client and discussed it over a
messaging service.
"Notwithstanding Mascolo's claim that he disclosed his
entire saved WhatsApp messages to his supervisor at his request,
BTIG has no control over the recording and retention of the
WhatsApp messages," the SFC said.
The regulator said BTIG had in place a written electronic
communication policy that strictly prohibited its employees from
using electronic communication including text messaging on
mobile phones that are not supported by BTIG's IT department
and if the intended purpose was related to BTIG's business
activities.
Mascolo has been suspended for three months from Dec. 21,
the SFC order said. Reuters could not reach Mascolo for a
comment. BTIG was not available for an immediate comment.
WhatsApp owner Facebook Inc was not immediately available
for comment.
The full SFC order can been read here : here
