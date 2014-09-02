Sept 2 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Q2 revenue was 41.2 million zlotys versus 45.8 million zlotys last year

* Said Q2 operating profit was 1.1 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys last year

* Said Q2 net profit was 43,000 zlotys versus a loss of 2.1 million zlotys last year

