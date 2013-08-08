* SFO lost 32,000 pages of documents, 81 audio tapes
* Says no material related to national security
* Investigation was closed in 2006
* Loss is fresh embarrassment for SFO
LONDON, Aug 8 Britain's fraud agency said it
lost 32,000 pages of data and 81 audio tapes linked to a bribery
investigation involving Britain's biggest defence contractor,
BAE Systems, in another embarrassment for the
organisation.
The Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday the lost data made
up just 3 percent of the information related to BAE's Al-Yamamah
deal with Saudi Arabia, Britain's largest arms sale, and no
national security material was included.
It said it lost the data when it returned more material than
intended to one of the sources involved in the investigation. It
said it had already recovered 98 percent of the lost data.
The SFO, under former director Richard Wardle, dropped the
highly political investigation into the Al-Yamamah deal in 2006
after an intervention by former Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The SFO has had a chequered past. Notable successes, such as
last year's conviction of fraudster Asil Nadir, have been
eclipsed by failures, including a botched probe into the
Tchenguiz property moguls that left it nursing a 300 million
pound ($460 million) damages claim.
A BAE spokeswoman said the company was concerned to hear
about the lost data but understood the incident had now been
dealt with by the relevant authorities.
"Ultimately, this is a matter for the SFO and as far as BAE
Systems is concerned it is now closed," she said.
The SFO said the data loss, which also included electronic
media, took place between May and October in 2012.
It discovered the loss in May this year and has since
contacted the 59 suppliers of data for the investigation to
inform them of the situation.
The Al-Yamamah investigation was among a number of SFO
probes into BAE. In 2010 BAE paid around $450 million in fines
in Britain and the United States, ending long-running corruption
investigations on both sides of the Atlantic.
Under a settlement with British and U.S. authorities, the
company pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to make false
statements to the U.S. government, including on deals in Saudi
Arabia, and in Britain one charge of breach of duty in relation
to records of payments made in Tanzania.