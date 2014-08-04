Aug 4 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption

* Four men were today sentenced for their roles in bribing state officials in indonesia and iraq, following a serious fraud office investigation into associated octel corporation

* Dennis Kerrison, 69, of Chertsey, Surrey, was sentenced to 4 years in prison

* Paul Jennings, 57, of Neston, Cheshire, was sentenced to 2 years in prison

* Miltiades Papachristos, 51 of Thessaloniki, Greece, was sentenced to 18 months in prison

* David Turner, 59, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was sentenced to a 16 month suspended sentence with 300 hours unpaid work

* Kerrison and Papachristos were convicted of conspiracy to commit corruption in june 2014

* Turner was also ordered to pay £10,000 towards prosecution costs; Jennings was ordered to pay £5000 towards these costs

* Matter of costs for Kerrison and Papachristos has been adjourned pending hearing of confiscation proceedings against them