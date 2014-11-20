BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
Nov 20 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Three convicted in JJB Sports Plc trial
* Christopher Ronnie, a former chief executive of JJB, was convicted alongside David Ball and David Barrington, who were beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd
* Investigation centred on Ronnie's failure to declare interest in contracts entered by co as well as attempts by Ball and Barrington to destroy evidence and mislead SFO
* Total amount of money fraudulently obtained by Ronnie was around 1 million stg
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.