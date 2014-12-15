(Corrects headline to add dropped words "says court")
Dec 15 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Former JJB Sports head and co-defendants sentenced to total
of 7 years
* Three individuals were today handed prison sentences
following their convictions last month for fraud
* David Ball and David Barrington, beneficial owners of
Fashion and Sport Ltd were each sentenced to 18 months
* Christopher Ronnie, former chief executive of JJB, was
sentenced to 4 years in prison for three offences of fraud
totalling around £1 million, to run concurrently
* Ronnie also gets 1 year in prison for two offences of
furnishing false information, also to run concurrently
* SFO's investigation into JJB centred on Ronnie's failure to
declare his interest in contracts entered into by JJB Sports
with Fashion and Sport Ltd
* Ronnie was disqualified from being a director of a company
for 8 years
