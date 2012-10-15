* Says insufficient evidence to continue vs Robert Tchenguiz
* Latest embarrassment for UK's Serious Fraud Office
* Probe of Vincent Tchenguiz already abandoned
(Adds lawyer comment, details, background)
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
has dropped its probe into property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz and
his role in the collapse of Icelandic bank Kaupthing, bringing
to a close a lengthy and embarrassing investigation for the
fraud-buster.
The SFO said on Monday there was insufficient evidence to
continue with its three-year investigation into suspected fraud
at Kaupthing in the UK before the bank's collapse at the height
of the credit crunch.
David Green, the new SFO chief, had already stopped the
probe into Robert's older brother Vincent in one of his first
tasks earlier this year, but carried on with the investigation
into Robert.
In a statement Robert Tchenguiz said he welcomed the SFO's
decision.
"I recognise the SFO have an important role to play in
investigations of this nature, and have done my utmost to assist
them in any way I can. I look forward to closing this chapter
and getting on with business," he said.
The agency has faced severe criticism for its handling of
the case, which began when the Iranian-born brothers - who often
make the headlines in the British media over their lavish
parties and luxury lifestyle - were arrested in March 2011 in
dawn raids at their homes and offices.
More than 135 police and fraud investigators swooped on 10
business and residential premises in London and two in Iceland.
In July two top judges slammed the agency, already accused
of "sheer incompetence" in the investigation, for obtaining
search warrants unlawfully.
Robert Tchenguiz, meanwhile, has said he would seek damages
and bring proceedings against the agency for his arrest last
year.
The investigation stemmed from the brothers' dealings with
Kaupthing, which they tapped for large loans shortly before it
buckled in the 2008 financial crisis. British retail depositors
lost millions in the collapse.
Green, appointed head of the SFO in April, took over the
case from his predecessor Richard Alderman. Green has since said
the agency will focus on big cases and improve intelligence and
quality control.
In July he reopened the SFO's investigation into failed
hedge fund Weavering Capital, marking a U-turn after the fraud
agency ended a 2-1/2 year probe in 2011.
Despite the criticism of the SFO, some point to its small
annual budget, which at 32 million pounds is lower than the
hundreds of millions of pounds some of the UK's regional police
forces receive each year.
"The new director is intent on ensuring the SFO is
successful as a prosecuting agency, with the emphasis on
successful. That's a difficult job for any agency to do," said
Jonathan Pickworth, a partner at law firm Dechert.
"The SFO has got very limited resources and it has to make
sure it uses those resources to the best effect. This decision
means they can move on from here."
The SFO also said on Monday it would continue its close
cooperation with Reykajavik's Special Prosecutor's Office, which
continues with its own probe into the bank's collapse.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Cowell)