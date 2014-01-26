PARIS Jan 26 Vivendi-owned SFR and
Bouygues Telecom are close to finalising an agreement
to share their mobile networks and their respective boards are
expected to vote on the plans on Friday, national business daily
les Echos said on Sunday.
SFR did not return a request for comment outside business
hours. Bouygues declined to comment.
With the French market locked in a price war since low-cost
player Iliad launched a mobile service two years ago,
operators are seeking to cut operating costs to cope. Network
sharing is the only real option because the French government
has signalled it would not look favourably on consolidation from
four mobile operators to three.
SFR and Bouygues, which also compete with leader Orange
, started exclusive talks in July about how a
network-sharing project would work.
Les Echos said the two companies would create a jointly
owned company to own and operate their mobile towers over the
majority of the country, but outside the large cities.
"The companies will also launch a new bidding process for
their network equipment and rationalise their existing
contracts," said the paper.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Heinrich)