* Deal expected before the end of the year
PARIS, July 22 French mobile operators SFR
and Bouygues Telecom on Monday said they had
entered into exclusive talks to share part of their mobile
networks.
The deal, which would help reduce costs, should be reached
before the end of the year, the two companies said.
The move emulates similar initiatives elsewhere in Europe as
in the United Kingdom between mobile operators Vodafone
and Telefonica.
The network sharing push is a response to the fierce price
war triggered by the arrival of Iliad's low-cost
operator, Free, into the mobile market 18 months ago.
The French government said in statement in response to the
talks between the two operators that network sharing was
particularly suited for "when margin levels are more
constrained," as is the case now.
French mobile operators have little choice but to share part
of their networks to cut costs as European competition
authorities have signalled their opposition to any further
consolidation in the market.