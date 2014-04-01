(Corrects paragraph three to say "ends on April 4," not "ended
on April 4")
PARIS, April 1 The takeover offer French
conglomerate Bouygues has made for Vivendi's
telecom unit SFR is extended to April 25 from April 8, the
bidder said on Tuesday.
Bouygues, which is battling rival offeror Numericable
for control of SFR, also said it was committed to
paying a break-up fee of 500 million euros ($689 million) should
regulatory authorities refuse to approve its takeover.
A period of exclusive talks between Vivendi and Numericable
ends on April 4.
Under a new proposal made on Mar. 20, Bouygues said it would
pay Vivendi another 1.85 billion euros in cash, taking the cash
element of its offer to 13.15 billion euros and leaving Vivendi
with just 21.5 percent of a separately listed Bouygues
Telecom-SFR entity, instead of 43 percent under its previous
proposal.
"Bouygues wishes to allow Vivendi the time to examine its
offer in a calm and detailed manner, and to proceed with all the
necessary discussions that such an important operation
requires," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Erica Billingham)