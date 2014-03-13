PARIS, March 13 Numericable has improved its offer for Vivendi's SFR as it seeks to trump an improved bid from rival Bouygues, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Three other people close to the situation but without direct knowledge of the Numericable bid said they had learned that the French cable company had raised the cash portion of its bid by as much as 850 million euros.

Numericable declined to comment.

Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)